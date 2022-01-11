Marco Rubio on 'Fox & Friends': Democrats want to change laws to 'create election chaos'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., slammed the Democrats on "Fox & Friends" for advocating for federalizing elections, arguing they want to create "election chaos" to ensure victory at the polls. Sen. Rubio told Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade the election reform effort has to do with "power" as President Biden travels to Georgia to promote the push.

MARCO RUBIO: My bigger concern is not just about the filibuster, it really is the law. There is, let me say this plainly and simply and straightforward, there is no widespread effort to suppress minority voting rights in America. It's nonexistent, it doesn't exist, and this has nothing to do with this. This has to do with power. This has to do with how can we federalize federal elections to create election chaos so that our lawyers can get in there after the election and finagle our way to victories in congressional seats, mayors' races, state races, governors' races, Senate races. That's what they want to do, and that's what this is about. They filed this bill back in 2019. They've been pushing for this for years. And what they want to do is make it a federal law that you have to have ballot harvesting, that you have to have same-day registration... You can't have voter ID laws... Basically they would make that the federal law. It would be a federal takeover of our elections, and it's all designed simply for one reason, and that is, the Democrats think they'll win more elections if they can change the election laws in this country and have one election law for the whole country.

