Marc Thiessen: Trump the 'greatest pro-life president in American history'

Three Trump-appointed conservative justices tip Supreme Court on abortion

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen on SCOTUS ruling on abortion.

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen argued on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday that President Trump is the most consequential president in American history in regard to shaping the Supreme Court after appointing three conservative justices that tipped the court on abortion.

MARC THIESSEN: All credit to Donald Trump. Donald Trump is the greatest American president when it comes to shaping the Supreme Court. He's the greatest pro-life president in American history. I have lots of quibbles and disagreements with him about a number of things he did in his presidency and his behavior after the election. But he will go down in history as the most consequential president in American history in terms of shaping the Supreme Court.

