Marc Thiessen says Nancy Pelosi impeachment trial stalemate backfired: 'She has no leverage with Republicans'

Former White House speechwriter Marc Thiessen on Friday laid out how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to withhold from the Senate articles of impeachment against President Trump has backfired.

“Nancy Pelosi has a gun to her own head and is threatening to shoot, and Republicans should say, 'Make my day,'” Thiessen told “America’s Newsroom.”

TRUMP CALLS DEMS 'LIARS!' FOR DEEMING HIM SECURITY THREAT – AND THEN PAUSING IMPEACHMENT

Thiessen asserted that Pelosi does not have leverage with Republicans and noted popular support for impeachment has declined.

If there was any Christmas truce between President Trump and Pelosi, it didn't last long. The president went so far Thursday morning as to suggest Pelosi should face a primary challenge, as he called her San Francisco district "filthy" and "dirty" and said she should focus on cleaning it up.

Earlier Monday morning, the president tore into House Democrats over their handling of the impeachment process, calling them "hypocrites" and "liars" for allegedly seeking concessions in the Senate that Republicans were not afforded in the House -- and for hitting pause on impeachment after stressing the national security urgency of it all.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: WHY IS PELOSI HOLDING THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT? DC INSIDERS HAVE SOME THEORIES

Despite this assessment, the impeachment process has stalled after Pelosi abruptly opted not to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, after the House adopted two articles alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for Trump's actions in Ukraine.

Thiessen asserted that the House Democrats’ impeachment push backfired because popular support for removal of Trump declined.

“The Democrats are delaying in the name of fairness,” Thiessen said.

Thiessen went on to say, “That argument gets weaker every week that goes by that the articles haven’t impeached because, if you want unfairness, how about accusing the president of high crimes and misdemeanors and denying him a trial to defend himself.”

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.