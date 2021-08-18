Thiessen: Biden is 'hiding in the basement' at Camp David while foreign leaders watch Afghanistan's collapse

Fox News contributor and former White House speechwriter Marc Thiessen reacted Wednesday that President Biden had just begun talks with foreign leaders about the situation in Afghanistan as foreign nationals remain trapped in the country following the Taliban's takeover.

MARC THIESSEN: This is Joe Biden, "Mr. Diplomacy" – the guy who just traveled to Europe and declared the return of a golden age of American diplomacy. And instead, he’s hiding in the basement at Camp David and not talking to world leaders. And we need to remember this isn’t just a U.S. withdrawal. This is a NATO withdrawal. There were 7,000 NATO troops on the ground in Afghanistan that are getting pulled out. There are thousands of foreign nationals – French, British, German, Canadian, other countries – who are stuck in Afghanistan trying to figure out how to get to the airport, how to get out of there. So, this is not just an American disaster; it’s a NATO disaster. It’s a disaster precipitated by Joe Biden.

