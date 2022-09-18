Expand / Collapse search
Marc Short: DeSantis decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard highlights 'fake outrage' from Dems, media

Gov. DeSantis sent two planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Martha's Vineyard declares crisis over migrants' arrival Video

Martha's Vineyard declares crisis over migrants' arrival

Fox News' Griff Jenkins and 'Fox & Friends' hosts on Democrats' response to migrants being sent to their towns and cities

Former chief of staff to Mike Pence Marc Short said Sunday during ABC's "This Week" that Gov. Ron DeSantis', R, Fla., decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard is highlighting the "hypocrisy" and the "fake outrage" coming from Democrats and the media. 

"Do you feel comfortable with this idea of, I mean, you used to work for somebody that lived in the vice president's residence. Fo you think this is a good idea, just dropping busloads of people including last night there was a one-month-old baby on a busy street," ABC's Jonathan Karl asked. 

Short said that it was not happening during the Trump administration because they "secured the border."

"I think that what this is doing is this is highlighting the hypocrisy and in many cases fake outrage by those on the left and some in the media. The migrants in Florida, they aren't arriving on the shores of Florida. They're not walking across the Florida/Georgia line. They’re being flown in by the Biden administration, so somehow it's okay to fly them across the interior of the United States, everywhere across the United States, but it's wrong for the governor to then send them to one of the wealthiest communities in America. I think it’s highly hypocritical," he said. 

Volunteers mingle outside of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard. The migrants are being taken care of at the church for now.

Volunteers mingle outside of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard. The migrants are being taken care of at the church for now. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

REPORTER ON MSNBC SAYS ‘MIGRANTS NOT ANGRY AT DESANTIS,’ BUT ARE THANKING HIM FOR MARTHA'S VINEYARD FLIGHT

"There is a difference in doing it in a coordinated fashion and just showing up at Martha’s Vineyard," Karl added.

Short said that if people were really concerned about a "humanitarian crisis," then they would be working to solve the crisis at the southern border. 

"There’s 200,000 migrants every month, and they estimate 50 percent of the young women are either raped or sexually molested making that long journey from Peru and Columbia up there. If we actually had a policy in place and returned migrants to Mexico while they waited for their asylum appeals, as happened in the Trump-Pence administration, you wouldn't have the same humanitarian crisis we have today," he said. 

Karl also criticized Gov. Greg Abbott earlier in the episode, who sent two buses with migrants on them to Washington, D.C. They arrived outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence on Friday.  

MASSACHUSETTS DEMS REACT AFTER DESANTIS TRANSPORTS MIGRANTS INTO RITZY MARTHA'S VINEYARD: 'EVIL AND INHUMANE'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the delay of an application to import cheaper medications from Canada. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the delay of an application to import cheaper medications from Canada.  (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Karl said Abbott's decision to send migrants to the vice president's residence in D.C. was a "stunt pure and simple." 

"Beyond the political gamesmanship and cynical use of human beings as pawns is something all too real. America is in the midst of an immigration crisis," he said. "The Biden administration seems to have no real plan to address the crisis." 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

President Biden said the GOP was "playing politics." 

"Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they’re doing is simply wrong, it’s un-American, it’s reckless," Biden said on Thursday, reacting to the move by DeSantis and Abbott.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.