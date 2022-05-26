Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Malliotakis calls on politicians to engage law enforcement for practical solutions to mass shootings

Salvador Ramos gunned down 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., on reacts to the shooting at Robbs Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Reacting to the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., on "America Reports" Thursday called for lawmakers to engage law enforcement and social media companies as practical solutions to mass shootings.

REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: This is something that I think we're all grappling with right now. I think the issue is we do need to engage these social media companies. We need to engage law enforcement. We need to engage mental health providers and certainly individuals who see these messages. They have a responsibility to also report it to authorities to try to prevent an attack. I think what you said earlier today was exactly right. And something like this happens. You hear the left calling for gun control. You're hearing the right calling for more law enforcement. I believe the answer is somewhere in the middle. And I think that we need to talk to each other, stop talking over each other.

