Democrat says party has abandoned rural America: 'They deserve a seat at the table'

Maine Democrat State Sen. Chloe Maxmin on why the current Democrat Party is out-of-touch with rural voters.

Maine Democrat State Sen. Chloe Maxmin told "Americas Newsroom" Friday that rural voters are feeling left out by the current Democratic Party and turning to Republican candidates.

DEMOCRATS PUSH TO PACK THE SUPREME COURT, ABOLISH FILIBUSTER, AFTER LEAKED ABORTION DRAFT OPINION

CHLOE MAXMIN: One of the things that I've experienced in my campaigns in rural Maine is that so many folks just haven't been talked to by Democratic campaigns or Democratic canvassers. And so there's this lack of direct experience within the Democratic Party of what rural folks are thinking and feeling. These are my neighbors are the people who raised me, and they deserve a seat at the table in the Democratic Party. 

