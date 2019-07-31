Pro-Trump moms dismiss polls, talk about why they support the president

In a powerful new episode of Fox Nation's "MOMS," host Rachel Campos Duffy sat down with a group of Trump-supporting moms to discuss their unwavering support of the president, and what it's like to raise the next generation in today's heated political climate.

Dr.Gina Loudon, former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth, Miss California 2009 Carrie Prejean Boller, and attorney Holly Turner all have one thing in common -- their support for President Trump.

In a new segment, the aforementioned "MAGA moms" got emotional as they explained what it is like to be a conservative mother in the Trump era, why they support him, and the occasional struggles their families face as a result.

It all boiled down to protecting the futures of their children, the moms explained, saying that they chose: "the only candidate who was upfront, honest, and committed to a brighter future."

TOMI LAHREN SITS DOWN WITH ARIAN FOSTER IN FOX NATION INTERVIEW

"No-one wants that plastic, prepared perfect, politician anymore who just lies to you in the campaign and then never delivers on his promises," Dr. Gina said.

"When he speaks, I believe him... he is a hero to me, he is our protector. I really feel that we finally have a president that protects us and our children," Boller said.

The women then agreed that being a Trump supporter isn't always easy, but that they are proud to represent the president.

In one moving moment, Dr. Gina broke down in tears as she claimed her disabled young son was attacked for wearing his MAGA hat out in public. "He is still recovering, still going to doctors," she said.

To see the full conversation, sign up for Fox Nation, and watch the powerful episode of "MAGA MOMS."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation today to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.