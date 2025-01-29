Expand / Collapse search
Madonna takes aim at Trump admin in pro-LGBTQ+ post: 'Dismantling all the freedoms we have been fighting for'

Pop star's X post came shortly after Trump signed an executive order banning transgender Americans from serving openly in the military

By Taylor Penley
Published
Pop star Madonna took a swipe at the Trump administration's wave of executive orders with a social media message made in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

"It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years," the 66-year-old singer wrote in an X post on Tuesday. 

After adding a pride flag and broken heart emojis, she concluded the post by urging her fans, "Don’t give up the Fight!"

The "Material Girl" and "Vogue" singer's post came hours after Trump signed an executive order titled "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness," which bars transgender Americans from serving in the military.

Madonna wears colorful suit on stage

Madonna has been an outspoken Trump critic for years. (Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images)

Last week, Trump also signed an executive order recognizing only two sexes – male and female – in all areas of the federal government, also mandating that the government adhere to biological sex rather than gender.

Conservatives lauded the move as a "return to common sense," but critics met the decision with scrutiny.

Madonna, who has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in the past, was also an outspoken critic of Trump during his first term in office.

In 2017, she delivered a profanity-laced speech at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., shortly after Trump assumed office for his first term.

President Trump

 President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," she said at the time, before adding that she "knows this won't change anything."

The soundbite made headlines, earning rage among those in Trump's corner. After Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Nov. 2016, Madonna said his victory "felt like someone died."

"It wasn't a bad dream that I had," she added at the time, saying she wanted to "rain on [Trump's] parade."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.