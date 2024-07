Songs of praise ring out at a Baptist church in the small town of Possum Trot, Texas – a place where love for God and grace for others abounds.

Its congregation, led by Rev. W.C. Martin and his wife, "First Lady" Donna Martin, is the subject of a new Angel Studios film, "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot," that surged to success over the Fourth of July weekend and captured the inspiring tale of the big hearts that made homes for dozens of the most difficult-to-place children in the Lone Star State's overwhelmed foster care system in the late 1990s.

"Love makes a difference. Unconditional love," said Donna Martin, who was one of many people featured in Fox Nation's new special, "Small Town Big Hearts: The Heroes of Possum Trot," which began streaming on Friday.

Fox News' Dana Perino hosts the special, which tells the true story behind the faith-based film, beginning with the Martin family adopting children in 1998.

At the time, they had no idea their actions would inspire their community to change dozens of lives.

"The small church in Deep East Texas felt called by God to start caring for vulnerable kids," said Rebekah Weigel, writer and producer of the "Sound of Hope" film.

"And, at the end, 22 families adopted 77 of the hardest-to-place children in the Texas child welfare system."

Josh Weigel, director, writer, and producer of the film, commented on the story as well.

"Donna Martin and Reverend Martin start adopting children, and it grows into this desire to see their community embrace this as well, and so they all together decide that they're going to adopt children out of the foster system," he said.

Rev. Martin walked Fox Nation cameras through Bennett Chapel Missionary Baptist Church as he spoke.

"We're just a little church out in the woods here, but we love to lift up and glorify the name of the Lord," he said. Perino, narrating, described the church as the "center of life" in Possum Trot.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.