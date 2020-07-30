Gohmert tells 'Hannity' he will use hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus: 'My doctor and I are all in'

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told "Hannity" Wednesday that he will soon begin a treatment regimen featuring the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine after testing positive for coronavirus earlier in the day.

"My doctor and I are all in," Gohmert told host Sean Hannity from quarantine. "And I got a text just before I came on from a dear friend, [a] doctor, who just found out he had it, and he said he started a HCQ [hydroxychloroquine] regimen, too.

"So zinc, erythromycin, and hydroxychloroquine," the congressman added, "and that will start just in the next day or two."

Gohmert was scheduled to travel to Texas with President Trump aboard Air Force One Wednesday, but tested positive at the White House during routine screening prior to the trip. Attorney General Bill Barr, who encountered Gohmert Tuesday while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, tested negative for the virus Wednesday.

"He [Trump] called me from Air Force One on the way home tonight and I said ... 'Mr. President, if you would not [have] invited me to go with you to West Texas, I would never have known I had the coronavirus,'" Gohmert said. "That's what I got tested for it and then I found out I had it."

The eight-term Republican, who has frequently refused to wear a mask while performing his duties, denied reports that he berated staffers who do wear masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

"I got a tiny little taste of what you and the president get every day," Gohmert told the host. "The left went nuts."