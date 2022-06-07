CNN's Brian Stelter, Jim Acosta singled out as liberal hosts who could be ‘ousted’ by new regime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN hosts Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter were called out in a new report about an attempt to restore the organization to a nonpartisan approach to news as the "face of the network's liberal shift" in the eyes of conservatives.

CNN took a sharp turn to the left during recently ousted boss Jeff Zucker’s tenure, but the new regime has claimed plans to restore credibility with a less partisan approach. New CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht previously informed staffers he would "double down on what's working well and quickly eliminate what's not," and there have since been lingering questions about what programs or personalities would be eliminated

An Axios report published Tuesday cited "three sources familiar with the matter" who said Licht is evaluating if staffers can adjust to the less polemic approach, and anyone who doesn’t fall in line "could be ousted" so they don’t continue to hurt CNN’s reputation. Licht is reviewing the operations of the entire network in the early weeks of his tenure.

CNN BOSS CHRIS LICHT ‘HAS A BIG CHORE’ FIXING STRUGGLING PRIMETIME LINEUP: 'END THE BUFFOONERY'

"To conservative critics, some on-air personalities, like Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter, have become the face of the network's liberal shift," Axios’ Sara Fischer wrote.

Fischer including Stelter as an example of CNN hosts who could be shown the door raised eyebrows among media observers, as she's been a guest on his Sunday "Reliable Sources" program. However, Stelter has developed a reputation for defending liberal media outlets at all costs while attacking conservatives with the same ferocity. He was a frequent critic of former President Trump and worked closely with Zucker before the latter was forced out in February.

Stelter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A CNN insider pointed out that Fischer simply noted Stelter and Acosta are targeted by the right, and they aren’t identified as being on the chopping block.

CNN WILL 'REIMAGINE' LONG-STRUGGLING MORNING SHOW 'NEW DAY,' CEO SAYS

Acosta’s inclusion was unsurprising, as the staunchly liberal host has long been considered one of the more partisan personalities at CNN.

He made a name for himself as CNN's chief White House reporter during the Trump era, when he became notorious for shouting questions, bombastic on-air editorials and bickering with the president and other members of the administration. Trump sparred with Acosta on multiple occasions, raising his profile by calling him "fake news." CNN removed Acosta from his White House beat upon President Biden taking office for a weekend anchor and "domestic correspondent" gig, where he continues to make no secret of his politics; for several months, his pinned tweet was a link to his own segment calling Trump an "insult to clowns."

CNN AND THE TERRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD YEAR

"Licht doesn't want to necessarily shy away from personality programming, especially in prime time, but he wants to ensure that partisan voices don't dominate in a way that harms CNN, a source notes," Fischer wrote.

Acosta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Licht previously announced he would "reimagine" CNN’s morning program where current co-host Brianna Keilar has developed a reputation for combative interviews with conservatives. It is unclear if she will be part of the revamped morning program which is expected to begin this fall.

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.