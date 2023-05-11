Los Angeles floats using unarmed civilians to enforce traffic violations like speeding: Report

The city of Los Angeles could soon recommend using unarmed civilians to enforce traffic violations instead of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to a document obtained by the L.A. Times.

"Most traffic enforcement in Los Angeles should be done by civilian workers, but only in tandem with major infrastructure upgrades that improve safety along city streets that are among the nation’s deadliest," the Times reported of the city's unreleased report.

The plan is based on conclusions from a three-year-study conducted by an outside firm for the city council, the Times explained.

The report recommends following other major cities like Berkeley, Oakland and Philadelphia in using unarmed city workers to enforce "safety-related traffic violations" such as speeding.

Along with civilian policing, the proposal recommends investing in "self-enforcing infrastructure." Narrower streets, dedicated bike lanes and more clearly marked pedestrian crosswalks would naturally slow traffic and discourage drivers from speeding, the report said.

The study also recommends Los Angeles give traffic violators vouchers instead of tickets to repair broken tail lights, for example. This measure would make the streets safer while avoiding perpetuating "enforcement disparities," the report said.

The document reportedly says the city's traffic department already employs civilian "traffic officers," who direct traffic and enforce parking restrictions.

During the height of racial protests in 2020, the city of Berkeley, California removed police from conducting traffic stops and setting a goal of cutting the police budget by 50 percent. This past March, Oakland also replaced police with unarmed civilians to clear unauthorized vehicles.

The proposed plan comes on the heels of the city launching a public safety initiative to deescalate violence. The city council's Project TURN implements yoga, meditation and healing circles to communities as an alternative form of unarmed policing. The initiative's launch cost the city of Los Angeles $2.2 million in city funding.

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAPD for comment on the proposal. The LAPD told Fox that they have "no statement at this time" as the proposal "has not been approved."

The LAPD told the Times they'd "welcome" another government agency helping with traffic violations, but enforcement was key and had to be weighed with safety risk issues, the department said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said that "finding alternatives to a police response [to certain incidents] is something that the department is very much interested in."

"If DOT [Los Angeles Department of Transportation] were to pick that work up, I think we’d welcome it," he said.

