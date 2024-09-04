Local Pennsylvania reporters were told by Harris campaign to 'not disrupt' Tim Walz event

A local Pennsylvania journalist revealed how reporters were not allowed to ask Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz questions during a campaign event in Lancaster County Wednesday.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate stopped by the Lancaster County Democratic Committee field office with his daughter that morning as part of ongoing campaign efforts in the state.

While Walz spoke with volunteers at the office, WPMT FOX43 reporter Alyssa Kratz wrote in a Facebook post how the campaign would not let the press speak with him.

"Gov. Tim Walz speaking to people calling into Lancaster County Democratic Committee field office. His daughter Hope is with him. Spoke to supporters here for about 6 or 7 minutes. Walz is not taking questions from the media while here. We were also not allowed to put microphones up by Gov. Walz while he was speaking," Kratz wrote.

She added, "One reporter tried shouting a question and we were told to ‘not disrupt the program.’"

FOX43 later confirmed to Fox News Digital with further comments from Kratz that reporters were denied access to Walz.

"We asked as a group (the press) multiple times if Gov. Walz could speak by the podium and we could put our microphones on the podium and we were denied," Kratz told Fox News Digital.

She continued, "A reporter from the local NBC affiliate (WGAL) shouted out a question after Gov. Walz was finished speaking to volunteers and we were told by the campaign to not disturb the interactions between Gov. Walz and the volunteers."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for a comment.

Both Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris have largely avoided the press since Harris’ presidential campaign began in July. After more than six weeks, Harris and Walz gave their first official interview in a pre-taped segment with CNN’s Dana Bash Thursday.

Harris was widely criticized for the interview, with commentators questioning why the vice president couldn’t do her first major interview without Walz.

She has also yet to give a formal press conference.

