Liz Peek rips Biden admin after migrant deaths near border: 'This is unconscionable'

Fox News contributor Liz Peek slammed the Biden administration on "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday for allowing "unconscionable" open-border policies that have resulted in at least 49 deaths after a tractor-trailer was found in San Antonio with deceased migrants.

LIZ PEEK: This is unconscionable. The Biden administration has purposefully ignored the crisis at our southern border, which result in these horrible, inhumane situations, deaths from all these traffickers and smugglers who don't care at all about the plight of their victims, but rather are reaping billions of dollars because the Biden administration has left our border unsecured. The danger goes obviously beyond the southern states and our border states. Think about this fentanyl situation. We had 80,000 people in the United States die last year from fentanyl. Where is it coming from? It's coming largely across the southern border. That's what leaving this border wide open is doing to all Americans. It's risking all Americans because this fentanyl scourge is just beginning, and the numbers are staggering. By the way, it's also the case that so many people are being sent now across the entire country and they're landing in Hispanic communities largely, and they don't want them. They know that they cause trouble. They increase the costs of everything that these communities already have to bear. There has got to be answers here, and it's amazing to me that the Biden administration is absolutely ignoring it. By the way, Democrat legislators, with very few exceptions, are doing the same thing. I just can't imagine how this is not going to hurt them in November.

