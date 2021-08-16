Liz Cheney rips Biden as Taliban takes over Afghanistan: 'This isn't Saigon, it's far worse'

President Biden is expected to speak as the Taliban is taking control in Afghanistan, a move that came after the administration announced a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., joined the Brian Kilmeade Show to discuss the "heartbreaking" situation that she compared to the fall of Saigon.

"This isn’t Saigon. It’s far worse," she said Monday.

"When you have a situation where the very terrorist organizations that housed al Qaeda as they planned and launched the attacks against us are now back in control of the entire country, they’re going to establish a caliphate."

Cheney told host Brian Kilmeade that the Biden administration’s troop withdrawal is to blame.

"This is the consequences of a policy of American retreat and withdrawal, and it’s very dangerous."

"We've watched just the absolute devastation of the last three or four days because of the determination that we needed to withdraw completely and because of the way that the Biden administration is conducting the withdrawal. It's really devastating."

Cheney said Biden’s decision to withdraw troops likely ran counter to what top military officials were advising.

"I think that he ignored the advice of his military leaders," she said.

"This is a complete mishandling by the military of the orders that were misguided orders from President Biden."

The U.S. has suspended evacuation flights out of Kabul after the Taliban took control, leaving many Americans and U.S. allies in the country.

"We cannot be in a situation where we have Americans trapped on the ground," Cheney said. "We've got to ensure that we can get Americans out. We have to ensure that we can get as many of our Afghan translators and those people who've been working with us out as possible. … They need to make sure that they are committing the resources necessary that we get out every single person we can."

Cheney called the situation a "stain" on the Biden administration and called on the president to provide reassurance for Americans.

"He needs to tell us what he's going to do to protect us from the growing jihadist threat that we're going to face as a result of this really misguided and just fundamentally dangerous decision that he made to pull all our forces out of Afghanistan," she said.