'Little' Eric Swalwell is sold out to China and should be nowhere near classified information: Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., joined "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" to weigh in on Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying he will block Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from being seated on the House Intelligence Committee.

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: As far as Swalwell, I mean, look at last Congress. Congressman Gosar was removed from his committee because he made an anime video. So do I think that Swalwell being compromised by a Chinese spy is reason to be removed from the Intel Committee? Heck yes, I do. He's obviously sold out to China. In the House, I just voted to stop selling our strategic oil reserves to China, so did most Democrats. But little Eric took a walk and refused to take the vote. He's compromised, and he should be nowhere near top-secret, classified information.

Swalwell, he's been a member of the Intel Committee, but he was a subcommittee chair, and in one hand he's holding a gavel, and in the other hand he's holding a hammer and sickle.