Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

'Little' Eric Swalwell is sold out to China and should be nowhere near classified information: Lauren Boebert

Speaker Kevin McCarthy says FBI briefing on Eric Swalwell was so troubling, he shouldn't be on any committee

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Eric Swalwell is sold out to China: Lauren Boebert Video

Eric Swalwell is sold out to China: Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., joins 'Unfiltered' to react to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to keep California Democrats Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff off the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., joined "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" to weigh in on Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying he will block Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from being seated on the House Intelligence Committee.

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: As far as Swalwell, I mean, look at last Congress. Congressman Gosar was removed from his committee because he made an anime video. So do I think that Swalwell being compromised by a Chinese spy is reason to be removed from the Intel Committee? Heck yes, I do. He's obviously sold out to China. In the House, I just voted to stop selling our strategic oil reserves to China, so did most Democrats. But little Eric took a walk and refused to take the vote. He's compromised, and he should be nowhere near top-secret, classified information.

SWALWELL AFFAIR WITH CHINESE SPY COMPROMISES US INTEL: BREITBART EDITOR

Swalwell, he's been a member of the Intel Committee, but he was a subcommittee chair, and in one hand he's holding a gavel, and in the other hand he's holding a hammer and sickle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tucker: Biden won't declassify new report on Swalwell's relationship with spy Video