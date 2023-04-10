Lisa Boothe unloads on female athletes who won't support Riley Gaines: 'Absolute cowards'

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe joined "Outnumbered" Monday and called out female athletes who are not speaking up to support former college swimming champion Riley Gaines, who is advocating against biological men being allowed to compete in women's sports. Gaines, who was defeated in a race by trans swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022, is vowing to take legal action against San Francisco State University after she was allegedly assaulted by activists at a Turning Point USA event.

LISA BOOTHE: We've seen this time and time again. I mean, the left embraces violence as a means and a tool to try to get what they want. And that's what these trans activists are doing. But Riley Gaines is 23 years old and every female athlete that's older than her that is not saying anything is an absolute coward. She is a hero. She is a trailblazer. She's a modern-day feminist, as you pointed out. And she told me something when I interviewed her on my podcast, The Truth, that summarizes where we are today as a society. She said Joe Biden is trying to rewrite Title IX so that it would be sexual harassment for her to misgender Lia Thomas, but not for Lia Thomas to expose his male parts … in front of women in the locker room. And that really tells you everything about where we are today as a country.

Gaines was barricaded in a room at San Francisco State University Thursday night after she was physically assaulted following a speech to students about saving women's sports at a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute event on the campus.

Louis Barker, Riley's husband, said he had brief conversations with her while she was barricaded in the room for nearly three hours.

"She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it," Barker said. "She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress."

