Lisa Boothe, 'Outnumbered' sound off on liberal media pundits taking shots at DeSantis: 'Idiotic'

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe ripped "The View's" Joy Behar for her attacks against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for discrediting global warming after Hurricane Ian slammed his state last week. On "Outnumbered" Monday, Boothe said the criticism acts as a testament that the left can only criticize DeSantis for not being a "fortune-teller"

LISA BOOTHE: For Joy Behar, there was a Category 3 in Florida in 1851, so you might want to retract your idiotic statement. What this shows to me is there is nothing else to attack Governor DeSantis on besides the fact he's not a fortune-teller. CNN and everyone was following the models and they thought Tampa might be the worst hit. That's where they were located, and what people forget is it's up to local officials to give out these evacuation warnings. Secondly, Governor DeSantis mentioned at least seven times in the three days prior to landfall, warning people on the Gulf Coast telling them to heed evacuation orders, and what people don't understand is, for evacuation orders, you don't have the police going around door-to-door pulling people out of their homes. It's up to you. It's up to you to decide. Thankfully, what we had with the DeSantis administration is, even before and after, just a well executed machine of getting out what we need to do to save people and now, in the process of saving lives.

