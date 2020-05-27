Lisa Boothe: Dems want to shut down Trump's 'unfiltered access' to voters on Twitter

Democrats want President Trump's enormous and "unfiltered" Twitter access shut down because it has been an extremely effective campaign tool for him over the past four years, Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Outnumbered" with hosts Harris Faulkner and Melissa Francis, Boothe expressed consternation at the fact that even employees tasked with policing the site have bias that skews hard-left.

TWITTER EXEC IN CHARGE OF EFFORT TO FACT-CHECK TRUMP HAS HISTORY OF ANTI-TRUMP POSTS, CALLED MCCONNELL A 'BAG OF FARTS'

"How could Twitter be expected to do this when they can't even police their own employees?" she asked. "Their Head of Site Integrity was caught tweeting both factually untrue and derogatory things about President Trump which gets to the question that you just asked me with conservatives concerned about the way these social media giants police and handle their business."

Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth came under fire on Tuesday night after a barrage of anti-Trump tweets were uncovered following the social media giant's decision to fact check two of the president's tweets for the first time. The move sparked swift backlash from Trump who accused the platform of election meddling and threatened Wednesday to "strongly regulate or close them down" before they "totally silence [conservatives'] voices."

"Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct," he later followed up. "Big action to follow!"

However, according to a statement made to Buzzfeed News from a Twitter spokesperson, Roth was not responsible for fact-checking the tweets.

“No one person at Twitter is responsible for our policies or enforcement actions, and it's unfortunate to see individual employees targeted for company decisions,” the spokesperson remarked.

Republicans have long-fought against perceived bias on social media and in August of 2018 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey "fully [admitted]" that their bias is "more left-leaning."

In April of 2019, Dorsey met with the president to unofficially discuss the issue -- and follower counts -- and to officially discuss the 2020 election and efforts to respond to the opioid crisis.

At that point, the president had 60 million followers. He now has over 80 million followers. Former vice president and Democratic challenger Joe Biden has 5.5 million followers. In October of 2018, Quartz reported over 60 percent of the president's Twitter following had been deemed fake by the marketing software firm SparkToro.

"Additionally, the reason why Democrats want to shut down President Trump's access to Twitter is [that] they would shut down his unfiltered access to 80.3 million Americans," Boothe stated.

"And, if you look at 2016 -- remember Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth said that President Trump won because of Facebook. [And,] because he had [run] the best ad campaign that he had ever seen from any advertiser ever," she added.

"So, you look at President Trump -- in the 2016 campaign he was able to use social media so effectively and to his advantage politically and he still has continued to do that. So, that's why you see Democrats really wanting to shut it down," she concluded. "[It's] to shut off that effective political tool that President Trump uses."