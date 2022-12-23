Lindsey Graham torches Biden's 'unconscionable' disregard of border crisis: 'He doesn't give a d---'

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham hammered President Biden after he delivered an optimistic Christmas address and called for unity during the holiday season. Graham demanded more action and compassion from the president, especially on the southern border.

Graham argued on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday that Biden’s rosy holiday message is not an accurate portrayal of what Americans are experiencing in their everyday lives.

"To be honest with you, life is pretty bad for most Americans right now," Graham told guest host Brian Kilmeade, citing the migrant crisis, inflation, rampant crime and the loss of America’s energy independence.

"The bottom line is Americans are hurting," Graham said. "He's disconnected from their hurt."

He then called attention to the state of the southern border and argued that Biden is isolated from the true problems in the region.

Graham labeled Biden a "dangerously incompetent" commander-in-chief for his failure to visit the border and witness the crisis firsthand.

"He’s insulated. He’s not being told the truth about how life is in America," Graham said. "When it comes to being a Border Patrol agent and living on the border, southern border life is pretty miserable."

He warned the looming end of Title 42 will result in twice as many migrants attempting to enter America and said Biden’s failure to visit the border shows he doesn’t care about the problem or how Americans are being impacted.

"He doesn’t give a d--_," Graham lamented. "Get your a-- out of the White House, and go to the border."

Kilmeade then questioned Graham on his support for the Senate spending bill that is headed to the House. Graham joined 17 other Republicans in approving the $1.7 trillion package, which party members have been critical of for not addressing the border crisis.

Graham defended his decision and said he supported the increased defense spending.

"The bill I voted for today, non-defense spending went up 5%. Defense spending went up 10%," he said. "The men and women of the military got a raise, and they got more money than inflation."

Graham called the process a "train wreck" and called on incoming House Republicans to instead offer multiple smaller bills when they retake control.

But the biggest priority, Graham said, is to defend the nation.

"To my House colleagues, you've got every right to complain. But if you send over a budget that cuts defense or doesn't keep up with inflation, it will be dead on arrival," he said.

"You cannot have defense budgets below inflation when the world is on fire," he said. "That’s why I signed it."