Lindsey Graham torches antisemitism in Democratic ranks: We would've told post-9/11 critics to 'go to Hell'

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off Wednesday as incidences of antisemitism and pro-Hamas rhetoric increase nationwide, including during a now-viral Oakland, Calif., city council meeting.

Graham said however there have been some Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who have rightly spoken out against such displays and invective.

"Senator Schumer made an eloquent presentation about the rise of antisemitism, and he's right about that. So what happened here is thirty 9/11's for Israel occurred on October 7," he said.

"Twelve hundred Jews were slaughtered in their homes: The biggest killing of the Jewish people since the Holocaust – and you have in Oakland, California, people praising Hamas."

Graham claimed the Democratic Party now statistically supports the Palestinians more than the Israelis for the first time in polling.

He also said efforts by Democratic lawmakers to put "restrictions" on U.S. support for Israel are "sick and absurd." Some on the left are, for example, demanding Ukraine support be tied to any Israel aid, and the like.

"This call for a cease fire is nuts," he went on.

"What would we have said to a group that asked us to have a ceasefire after 9/11: we'd have told them to go to Hell."

Graham, whose military service includes the U.S. Air Force JAG, said the U.S. should support Israel and its response to Hamas "without conditions."

"Allow them to destroy Hamas before it's too late for the Jewish state. Stand with Israel. Reject Hamas. Tell all these crazy people to shut up."

The Republican Party, he said is strongly aligned with Israel, while the Democratic Party is instead "very confused."

However, Graham simultaneously warned against offering financial aid to any foreign country without taking aggressive and substantive action to secure America's borders.

In that regard, Graham lambasted the ten Democratic senators who wrote a letter opposing what they called "threats to [the] asylum system in supplemental aid" negotiations, as Republicans seek restrictive reforms in their year-end package.

Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Alex Padilla, D-Calif., led the missive signed by other top Democrats including Dick Durbin of Illinois, Cory Booker and Robert Menendez of New Jersey, and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii expressing "concern about reports of harmful changes to our asylum system that will potentially deny lifesaving humanitarian protection for vulnerable people…"

On "Hannity," Graham called on Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to pare from the amount of illegal migrants he is busing to New York and send them instead to states represented by the senators – whom he said need to "know what it's like to live with a broken border."

He singled out heavily-Democratic Rhode Island and Oregon as places for Abbott to redirect his busing.

Those states are notably represented by signatories Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Ron Wyden and Jeffrey Merkley, D-Ore. respectively.

"If you're watching Sean Hannity tonight, do me a favor. Make it real to those ten senators in their states what you've been dealing with in Texas," Graham said, addressing Abbott on the air.