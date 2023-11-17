Impeachment process the best way to hold Mayorkas, Biden accountable for border crisis: Stephen Miller

Former President Donald Trump's erstwhile speechwriter told FOX News it is "absolutely critical" that the Republican-led House send articles of impeachment to the Senate against both President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Stephen Miller, now the head of America First Legal, told "Life, Liberty & Levin" in an interview airing Saturday that critics who point to federal immunity for top officeholders are proving why impeachment is the strongest tactic through which to hold both men accountable for the border crisis and its repercussions.

"It is absolutely critical that articles of impeachment be sent from the House to the Senate for both Mayorkas and Biden for their conspiracy to commit human trafficking, drug trafficking, smuggling, illegal immigration and the violation of dozens of federal immigration statutes," he said.

Miller echoed countless Republicans who have claimed the Biden administration's apparent refusal to properly and fully enforce federal immigration laws essentially equates to dereliction of duty and the impetus behind the rampant human trafficking and drug crisis into the nation's interior.

"People will say, well, they have federal immunity for these crimes," added Miller, who also formerly worked for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

"That's the reason why the impeachment process is so essential: You must use the impeachment process to hold them accountable and remove them from power."

Recent attempts by lawmakers to impeach both men have either failed or stalled, but a House inquiry into Biden led by committee chairs James Comer, R-Ky., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jason Smith, R-Mo., continues at present.

Earlier this week, a handful of Republicans however crossed the aisle to join Democrats in torpedoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's, R-Ga., impeachment resolution against Mayorkas.

Greene had alleged Mayorkas engaged in a "pattern of conduct that is incompatible with the laws of the United States," saying he failed to uphold and defend the laws of the United States.

Greene has also been behind other impeachment efforts against Biden, as in articles of impeachment following the Afghanistan withdrawal which called for "impeaching Joseph Robinette Biden, president of the United States, for dereliction of duty by leaving behind thousands of American civilians and Afghan allies along with numerous taxpayer-financed weapons and military equipment, endangering the lives of the American people and the security of the United States."

In another attempt, the Georgia Republican alleged Biden "compromised our national security" and "thwart[ed] the will of Congress" by failing to enforce immigration laws.

In a House Homeland Security Committee hearing earlier this week, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, addressed Mayorkas directly on the matter, citing from federal statute 18 USC 2 that "whoever commits an offense against the United States or aids, abets, counsels, commands, induces or procures its commission, is punishable as a principal.’

McCaul told Mayorkas a "criminal enterprise" of human and fentanyl trafficking has burgeoned in the U.S. under his tenure:

"Sir, I would argue that you have been aiding and abetting the deaths and the criminal enterprise that has occurred in this nation," McCaul said Wednesday.