Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lindsey Graham: Biden is the most incompetent president of my lifetime on foreign policy

Graham added that Biden is even worse than Jimmy Carter

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden has been the most incompetent president in my lifetime Video

Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden has been the most incompetent president in my lifetime

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., reacts to a video of Joe Biden warning that a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan would put U.S. military weapons in the hands of terrorists

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Joe Biden the "most incompetent" president of his lifetime on foreign policy during an appearance on "America's Newsroom." Graham told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that Biden has been "worse than Jimmy Carter," especially after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN'S 'SURRENDER' OF AFGHANISTAN, WARNS CHINA COULD TAKE BAGRAM

Lindsey Graham: The military told President Biden that if you withdrawal all of our forces, if you leave Bagram Air Base, we can’t defend what’s left and the place will collapse. Joe Biden has been the most incompetent president in my lifetime on foreign policy. Worse than Jimmy Carter. He doesn’t understand the nature of the war on terrorism. He believes we can withdrawal from these regions and we will be safe. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Lindsey Graham reacts to 2007 video of Biden warning about Afghanistan withdrawal Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.