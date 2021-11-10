Lindsey Graham: Biden is the most incompetent president of my lifetime on foreign policy

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Joe Biden the "most incompetent" president of his lifetime on foreign policy during an appearance on "America's Newsroom." Graham told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that Biden has been "worse than Jimmy Carter," especially after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Lindsey Graham: The military told President Biden that if you withdrawal all of our forces, if you leave Bagram Air Base, we can’t defend what’s left and the place will collapse. Joe Biden has been the most incompetent president in my lifetime on foreign policy. Worse than Jimmy Carter. He doesn’t understand the nature of the war on terrorism. He believes we can withdrawal from these regions and we will be safe.

