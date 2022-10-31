Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections.

Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election.

"I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to focus on the Senate. There are five races I'm focused on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia. You have incumbent Democrats where the races are tied. Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the whole two incumbent seats," said Graham at Lizard's Thicket restaurant in Lexington.

SEE THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS

The senator also said 100% of donations made to his website will be shared between these five senate races.

"I think we can be at 52 or 53 in the Senate. I think we're going to take the House. We stop all the crazy crap. The first bill should be to secure the border. Go after fentanyl, The second bill that we should make people vote on is finding oil and gas that we own. So we're energy-independent from people who hate our guts. If we have both parties, we can set the agenda for 2024."

Graham described the 2022 midterms as a "backlash election to the most radical agenda in American history."

Graham explain that, "the reason Biden's in his basement," is because his ideas are "not working."

"If somebody told you they are a Democrat, Joe Biden's here to help you jump out the whole damn window because he's so unpopular," said Graham.

"America is going to say no to the most radical agenda from a broken border, rampant inflation," said Graham.

"Here's Biden's America," Graham explained, "You've got to mortgage your house to fill up your car. When you go to the gas station, you'll probably get robbed. That's why we're going to do well. And we need to do well. Big time to change the course of America."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also joined Earhardt and said the top issues affecting her constituents in her district are "inflation, crime, and the open southern border," This comes after a recent fentanyl bust in the state where "2 kilos of fentanyl" were found, an issue Mace said is "huge" for her district in the Charleston area.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. said it is "time for a change."

"Americans are scared. We went from a booming economy two years ago to basically an economy that is in the ditches," said Norman, pointing to record voter turnout in states like South Carolina and Georgia.