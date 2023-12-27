Lindsey Graham claims Biden administration is ‘failing’ US troops in the field

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., claimed the Biden administration is "failing" U.S. troops in the field following attacks on soldiers in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Citing attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, as well as attacks on international vessels in the Red Sea, "Fox & Friends" substitute host Carley Shimkus asked Graham what has led to significant escalation in the region.

"Weakness," Graham replied. "We're fighting the Houthis. We beat the Germans and the Japanese. We should be able to beat the Houthis. Secretary Austin and the Biden administration's failing our troops in the field."

Graham said that while he admired Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, calling him a "great patriot," he did not believe he was doing a good job protecting American soldiers.

"The Houthis are completely backed by Iran. I've been saying for six months now, hit Iran. They have oil fields out in the open. They have the Revolutionary Guard headquarters. You can see from space, blow it off the map," Graham added. "If you really want to protect American soldiers, make it real to the Ayatollah."



The U.S. Navy shot down anti-ship ballistic missiles on Tuesday launched by incoming Iran-backed Houthi missiles in the Red Sea, a senior defense official told Fox News.

Nearly 100 drones operated by the Houthis have been shot down since Oct. 17. The group has attacked more than 21 international vessels in the region, which has disrupted global shipping.

Tuesday's engagement came after three U.S. service members were injured in Iraq on Christmas Day when terrorists with Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, attacked Erbil Air Base. One of those injured was in critical condition.

In response, U.S. forces conducted airstrikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq, Austin said.

Graham described terrorists in the Middle East as "religious Nazis" and said that while he does not believe 100,000 U.S. troops are needed overseas to defeat them, the U.S. does need "some."

"That's the only way to be safe in this war," he said. "And over the arc of time, people in the region will change. You see Saudi Arabia changing. I wish I had a simple answer. There is no answer other than fighting them over there smartly."

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.

