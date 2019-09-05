Career advice from the breakout Army veteran entrepreneur behind Black Rifle Coffee Company

Former U.S. Army Ranger, social media sensation, and successful entrepreneur, Mat Best sat down with Fox Nation host Kat Timpf on her show, "Sincerely Kat" to take questions from Fox Nation fans, who are struggling with life challenges.

Best enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He deployed five times to Iraq and Afghanistan with the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. After leaving service, Best worked as a CIA contractor, and he believes that all his experiences set him up for success in civilian life. Best's Youtube channel has more than 1 million subscribers and his veteran-owned business Black Rifle Coffee Company reportedly grosses over $30 million annually.

One Fox Nation viewer wrote to Kat asking for career advice. "I haven't been happy at my accounting job for some time now and I want to leave... I would love to totally change my job and become a teacher, but I'm over 30. Is it too late to start over in my career?"

Best advised, "Absolutely, change your career. You have one life. There is no dress rehearsal, and the worst thing you can do is wake up 20 years later and wish you had that teaching job, so pursue your dreams 100%. And they can be incremental, you can go get that education if you need it to go be a teacher and then start doing part-time on the weekends, feel it out first."

Another viewer, using the pen name 'Un-break My Heart' wrote, "I just had my first heartbreaking, earth-shattering break-up... How do I pick up the pieces?"

Best said, "Break-ups are hard. You always feel like the world is ending and then you have that perspective that four years later you're like 'Why was I even worried about that?' But ultimately, focus on your individual health... make yourself happy. Don't focus on someone else making yourself happy that's the worst thing you can do. And obviously, when you lose someone that was your significant other that could be challenging but go chase what you want to do and then you'll probably find someone that is better."

Lastly, one Fox Nation watcher wrote, "I wish I had even an ounce of my friends' confidence. How can I work on being more confident and learn to love myself?"

"Everyone is different and diversity is what makes this world awesome. If you have a sense of what you want to look like go chase that. If you want to be more fit put an hour in every single day at the gym. Do some air squats in the morning... Everyone has their different personalities and their look, don't compare."

