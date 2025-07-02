Liberal pundit says US is the 'bad guy on world stage,' should face international sanctions like North Korea

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left political commentator Elie Mystal told "The Joy Reid Show" on Wednesday that the U.S. should be treated like a rogue state by the international community.

"Our country needs to be sanctioned. We are the bad guys on the world stage. We are a menace to not only free people everywhere, but we are a menace to peaceful people everywhere at this point, and I'm not even going to say that we've only been a menace for the past three or four months," Mystal told Joy Reid.

Mystal cited President Donald Trump's airstrikes against Iran's nuclear program facilities in June, claiming the U.S. "should be sanctioned and rebuked" for such "illegal unnecessary bombings in Iran."

"When does the international community decide that enough is enough? I know we're rich. I know we've got a lot of money. I know that people want to buy things from our country because we're rich or want to sell things to our country because we're rich, but at some point the international community has to stand up to us, because we are a bad guy on the world stage, right, and so we should be sanctioned," he added.

Trump's strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities struck a blow to the rogue state's nuclear program.

Shortly after the strikes, Trump declared Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire after missile exchanges, claiming the "12-day war" would end.

Trump is also working on a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Despite recent events in the Middle East, Mystal maintains that the United States needs to be treated like a "rogue state."

"We have to be stopped through the same kind of means that we have that our country and others have used to rebuke North Korea or China or name a rogue state," he said. "We are the rogue state and other countries need to start treating us like that."

Mystal did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

