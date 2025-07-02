Expand / Collapse search
Liberal pundit says US is the 'bad guy on world stage,' should face international sanctions like North Korea

Elie Mystal called the U.S. 'a menace to peaceful people everywhere'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Joy Reid Podcast guest Elie Mystal says US is a 'rogue state' like North Korea or China Video

Joy Reid Podcast guest Elie Mystal says US is a 'rogue state' like North Korea or China

Political commentator Elie Mystal told the "Joy Reid Podcast" that the U.S. is the "bad guy" and "needs to be sanctioned" after Iran air strikes.

Far-left political commentator Elie Mystal told "The Joy Reid Show" on Wednesday that the U.S. should be treated like a rogue state by the international community.

"Our country needs to be sanctioned. We are the bad guys on the world stage. We are a menace to not only free people everywhere, but we are a menace to peaceful people everywhere at this point, and I'm not even going to say that we've only been a menace for the past three or four months," Mystal told Joy Reid.

Mystal cited President Donald Trump's airstrikes against Iran's nuclear program facilities in June, claiming the U.S. "should be sanctioned and rebuked" for such "illegal unnecessary bombings in Iran."

EX-MSNBC HOST JOY REID CLASHES WITH CNN PANEL AS SHE DEFENDS IRAN

Trump speaks during Cabinet meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"When does the international community decide that enough is enough? I know we're rich. I know we've got a lot of money. I know that people want to buy things from our country because we're rich or want to sell things to our country because we're rich, but at some point the international community has to stand up to us, because we are a bad guy on the world stage, right, and so we should be sanctioned," he added.

Trump's strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities struck a blow to the rogue state's nuclear program.

Shortly after the strikes, Trump declared Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire after missile exchanges, claiming the "12-day war" would end.

Trump is also working on a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

EX-SECRETARY OF STATE CONDOLEEZZA RICE CALLS US STRIKES ON IRAN A 'SHOT IN THE ARM' FOR AMERICAN CREDIBILITY

Elie Mystal and President Donald Trump

Political commentator Elie Mystal told "The Joy Reid Show" on Wednesday that the United States needs to be "sanctioned" by other countries.

Despite recent events in the Middle East, Mystal maintains that the United States needs to be treated like a "rogue state."

"We have to be stopped through the same kind of means that we have that our country and others have used to rebuke North Korea or China or name a rogue state," he said. "We are the rogue state and other countries need to start treating us like that."

Mystal did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Stepheny Price and Trey Yingst contributed to this report.

