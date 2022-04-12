Liberal NowThis News ripped for 2018 video mocking Trump’s prediction about Germany

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A popular left-wing social media account is being criticized on Tuesday for one of its old videos ridiculing former President Trump.

The video posted by account NowThis News in July of 2018 shows German officials scoffing at the U.S. president after he predicted Germany would become dependent on Russian oil, after making their Nord Stream 2 deal with Russia. "Germany is totally controlled by" and "captive" to Russia, he said during the NATO Summit.

NowThis' video caption read, "Trump made some outrageous claims about German energy at the UN — and the German delegation’s reaction was priceless."

However, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany has now admitted they are heavily dependent on Russian oil.

UKRAINE CRISIS HIGHLIGHTS GERMAN DEPENDENCE ON RUSSIAN OIL

The video was resurfaced and lambasted on social media for their snarky commentary

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., noted, "Four years ago, President Trump was right-again!"

Bloomberg columnist Karl Smith, called it "Awkward."

Senior writer for National Review, Michael Brendan Dougherty, called it an "oldie but [a] goodie."

Rapper and comedian Chingo Bling tweeted, "Dang, he was right."

Former acting DNI director under President Trump, Richard Grenell tweeted at the video creators, accusing them of "aiding Russian aggression."



WHY IS EUROPE RELUCTANT TO BAN RUSSIAN ENERGY IMPORTS DURING THE WAR IN UKRAINE?

In March, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz admitted his country was too dependent on Russian energy in a speech before parliament. He warned against a boycott of Russian oil, saying it would severely harm their economy.

In February, Germany froze the certification of the pipeline, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump came out forcefully against the $11 billion dollar natural gas pipeline deal that was intended to double the flow of gas from Russia to Germany. He attempted to persuade then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel to purchase more U.S. energy instead of furthering Europe’s dependence on Russia.

Yet, at the time, the media blasted Trump for his criticism of our NATO ally and even "fact-checked" his claims as inaccurate.

A July 2018 CNBC article referenced in the liberal video, seemed to confirm the truth of what Trump was saying, while still calling his words "highly misleading."

"While Germany gets about half of its natural gas from Russia, the claim is highly misleading," CNBC reporter Tom DiChristopher wrote, before arguing that natural gas "only accounts for about 20 percent of Germany’s energy supply and consumption."