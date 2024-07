Liberal celebrities in Hollywood are showing solidarity with their fellow A-lister George Clooney following his scathing essay calling for President Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race.

"I think it’s a valid point," Michael Douglas reacted to Clooney's essay on Wednesday's installment of "The View."

"I’m deeply, deeply concerned. I mean, especially- it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench. They’ve got a lot of heavy hitters," Douglas said before suggesting Biden was ill-advised ahead of last month's presidential debate.

Filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner said, "My friend George Clooney has clearly expressed what many of us have been saying."

"We love and respect Joe Biden. We acknowledge all he has done for our country. But Democracy is facing an existential threat," the "All in the Family" star wrote on X. "We need someone younger to fight back. Joe Biden must step aside."

Actress Mia Farrow similarly warned it's "time to pass the torch Or we will lose the Senate, the House and our Democracy."

"Ill vote for Joe if he declines to step down. Of course. But he is losing," Farrow said. "We cannot EVER give our country to Trump."

"Clooney describes Biden as not being the person he once knew, but as he was during the debate. They were together 3 weeks ago. So it wasn’t just that one night," Farrow continued. "I care deeply about our democracy I hope he names another talented Democrat who will carry forward Joe Biden’s great accomplishments - and win."

Clooney, who had just hosted the star-studded Biden fundraiser in Los Angeles last month, called for a new nominee on the Democratic ticket in a guest essay published in The New York Times.

The Oscar-winning actor starkly revealed he witnessed the same Biden that the country saw at the presidential debate.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe "big F-ing deal" Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

Clooney suggested swapping Biden out at the DNC convention and floated several names, like Vice President Kamala Harris, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Another famous George, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, also made headlines this week when he was caught on video saying he didn't think Biden can serve four more years in office just days after he interviewed the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The anchor later released a statement saying, "Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have."