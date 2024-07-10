Biden supporter Michael Douglas tells 'The View’ he’s ‘deeply concerned’ about president's ability to win

Actor and longtime Democratic Party supporter Michael Douglas admitted Wednesday he is "deeply concerned" about whether President Biden can win re-election following his debate performance last month.

On ABC’s "The View," he was asked about calls from the media and some of his fellow Democrats for Biden to abandon his re-election campaign. Douglas seemed torn, describing Biden’s political career in glowing terms, but wondered if this year’s race is too "crucial" to risk on him losing to former President Trump.

"This just happens to be one of these elections that is just so crucial, and it’s really hard," Douglas said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Douglas if he agreed with fellow actor George Clooney’s new opinion piece in the New York Times calling on Biden to step aside, admitting the president had clearly declined.

"Well, I think it’s a valid point," Douglas replied. "I mean, I’m deeply, deeply concerned. I mean especially, it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench. I mean, they’ve got a lot of heavy hitters … A lot of talent."

The show co-hosts also asked if he agreed with other Democratic Party leaders who seem to be cooling in their support for Biden’s re-election campaign following the debate. They specifically brought up former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whom co-host Joy Behar noted "seems on the fence."

Douglas told the panel that he’s not concerned about Biden's age now, but he would be worried about it during a potential second term.

"I don’t worry necessarily today or tomorrow, but a year down the line, I worry. I am concerned," he said.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., told CNN on Tuesday he thought Biden could lose in a "landslide" to Trump. Several House Democrats have outright called on him to step aside, but Biden has repeatedly said he will continue to run.

Douglas said some Democratic politicians seem to be "going back and forth" on whether they want to keep the president on the ticket.

"We need courage. We just generally need some strength and courage on the side of both parties," he said.