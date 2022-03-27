Levin: Putin is a war criminal, 'genocidal maniac' who 'killed his way to the top'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who bears responsibility for some of the world's most "horrific atrocities," Fox News host Mark Levin said Sunday.

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host pointed to a 5,000-word essay published in July on the Kremlin website where the author, who presents himself as Putin, outlines his apparent quest to destroy former Soviet states.

"He makes it clear that this is about more than Ukraine," Levin said. "To him, Ukraine does not exist, it has always been Russia, they are not Ukrainian people, they are Russians."

The U.S. government last week declared that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine but could not confirm whether Putin would be held accountable. Levin urged the U.S. and broader global community to hold the Russian leader accountable for "killing his way to the top" and bring an end to the reign of Russia's "madman genocidal maniac."

"Who is the aggressor? It is Vladimir Putin. He is slaughtering innocent civilians, he is blowing up cities," the host said. "One town on the Black Sea is 90% leveled. Wherever Putin goes, this is what he does, he has destroyed Syria with his favorite genocidal maniac there, he destroyed the Chechnya area….that’s what he does. He is a man who killed his way to the top. A man who assassinates in order to hold onto power…that is what we’re up against."

Dismissing President Biden's concerns of "escalating tensions," Levin warned that Putin will continue with his deadly invasion if the U.S. and the West don't take decisive actions to back up the Zelenskyy administration's efforts to defend Ukraine.

"The United States should not escalate tensions, excuse me?" Levin said. "How are we escalating tensions? By helping an ally? An ally that’s trying to save its people who are being slaughtered unprovoked by a madman genocidal maniac…?"

"No," he continued. "I don’t think so. He keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons, he is a war criminal… involved in horrific atrocities."