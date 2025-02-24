Lester Holt stepping down from 'NBC Nightly News'

Expand / Collapse search
By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
NBC's Lester Holt will be stepping down as anchor of "NBC Nightly News" after 10 years. 

"A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history," Holt wrote to staffers Monday, according to NBC News. "As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride."

NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for comment. 

Lester Holt on TV

NBC anchor Lester Holt announced he is stepping down from "NBC Nightly News" after ten years. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.