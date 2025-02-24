Lester Holt stepping down from 'NBC Nightly News'

NBC's Lester Holt will be stepping down as anchor of "NBC Nightly News" after 10 years.

"A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history," Holt wrote to staffers Monday, according to NBC News. "As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride."

NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

This will be updated as the story develops.