Leslie Marshall says Chris Cuomo is 'right' to not cover his brother's scandals

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is "right" not to cover the scandals facing his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Fox News "Outnumbered" panelist Leslie Marshall said Tuesday.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Hurt said the "Cuomo Prime Time" host is "in a tough spot" while his brother faces scrutiny over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate advances.

"I don't think CNN has covered it [Cuomo] extensively, especially on the nursing home front," Hurt said.

"And, so, more so than anything else, I think that people know exactly what CNN has become and we'll see what happens when it comes to the Cuomo brothers there," he added. "But I wouldn't expect any honest journalism coming from Chris Cuomo anytime soon.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO BREAKS SILENCE ON BROTHER ANDREW, SAYS HE 'OBVIOUSLY ... CANNOT COVER' HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Chris Cuomo acknowledged the elephant in the room at the top of his prime-time show Monday, saying he knows "what is going on" with his relative, but could not cover it due to his conflict of interest.

"You're straight with me. I'll be straight with you," he said. "Obviously, I'm aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so."

Chris Cuomo hit the airwaves moments after The New York Times published a report that a third woman had accused the governor of making inappropriate advances toward her at a 2019 wedding reception.

Last week, two former aides accused Cuomo of sexual harassment during their time in his administration.

Marshall said she "agreed" with Hurt that CNN had not covered the governor's problems extensively, and added that "being lighthearted during the pandemic was not a good idea."

"I have to say that Chris Cuomo is right not to interview his brother on this issue, although the rest of the network should and must and cover it," she went on. "And that's because there is a true conflict of interest. He would not be able to be truly unbiased. And quite frankly, I don't think I would be able to, either, if it were a family member or close friend or someone I loved."

