Leo Terrell sounds off on ‘insulting’ BLM leader for 'threatening the government'

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell blasted Black Lives Matter activist Hawk Newsome for his "very insulting" threat on government and law enforcement on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, after Newsome refused to condemn violent riots in an interview with Dan Bongino Saturday.

BONGINO, BLM ACTIVIST WHO THREATENED ‘BLOODSHED’ CLASH OVER RIOTING, VIOLENCE: ‘ANSWER THE QUESTION!’

LEO TERRELL: Black Lives Matter in New York doesn't represent Black people. It certainly doesn't represent me. And for this guy to go on a national TV program and refuse to condemn violence? He's a shakedown artist...

These people live on chaos and fear. If he's so powerful, run for office. I'm begging Eric Adams right now, implement this anti-gang unit because Newsome has no power, no clout. And I find it insulting for an organized group... to threaten the government, that if you don't do what we want, we're going to burn you down.

This is a person who supports riot. It's offensive. He does not represent Black people.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW