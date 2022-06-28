Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell slams Lori Lightfoot for ‘F Clarence Thomas’ remark: 'She sent a coded message'

Lightfoot, Democrats berated Thomas, conservative judges following Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Chicago mayor cursing out Justice Thomas ‘very upsetting’: Terrell Video

Chicago mayor cursing out Justice Thomas ‘very upsetting’: Terrell

Civil Rights attorney Leo Terrell slams Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot for cursing out Justice Clarence Thomas at a public event.

Civil Rights attorney Leo Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to weigh in on the response to the Supreme Court ruling from Democrats across the country. Terrell harshly criticized Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot's "F--- Clarence Thomas" remark at a pride event in Chicago over the weekend calling it "a distraction" from Chicago's raging crime. 

CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT MAKES PROFANE ATTACK ON SCOTUS AT PRIDE EVENT: ‘F--- CLARENCE THOMAS’ 

LEO TERRELL: This is very, very upsetting. The profanity she used at Clarence Thomas justifies why the Supreme Court justices need protection 24/7. You know what she did? She sent a coded message by using the F-word, by saying, hey, I don't care what happens to him. I don't care. I don't care about his security. I don't care about his safety. And the thing about it, she doubled down and lies about the impact of the abortion ruling. I want to be as clear as possible. 30 years as a civil rights attorney, Steve, this case has nothing to do with gay rights. It has nothing to do with interracial relationships. You know what this is? This is a lie and a distraction from the crime that is going on in Chicago. Our colleague …  was a tear-jerker and she's trying to use this as a distraction. It's insulting.

This article was written by Fox News staff.