Leo Terrell rips ‘race hustler’ AOC over her call to 'abolish our carceral system'

Ocasio-Cortez said Saturday that the current system was 'designed to trap Black and Brown men.'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday, calling the New York congresswoman a "race hustler" following her public comments calling to abolish the current U.S. carceral system. 

AOC SAYS SHE WANTS 'TO ABOLISH OUR CARCERAL SYSTEM'

LEO TERRELL: AOC is a race hustler. She’s playing the race card alleging systemic discrimination, institutionalize discrimination—it does not exist. There is no White boogeyman. You want to be honest? Show the video that you’ve been showing all day. Look at Chicago. You got a Black superintendent police chief, you got a black mayor. Look at Washington D.C. There’s Black people running the system. So when she talks about incarcerating Black and brown people—look at the videos. It’s crime committed by people of color. And if she really wants to criticize someone ask Kamala Harris when she was AG keeping black men in jail. This is a joke. It’s untrue. It’s a lie. 

