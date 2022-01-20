Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Leo Terrell on LA crime spike: ‘All eyes are watching George Gascón’

Terrell says George Gascón’s job on the line following career felon's involvement in UCLA student murder

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell on the suspect involved in UCLA student murder having an extensive criminal history, and what it could mean for the LA County D.A.

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told "America's Newsroom" on Thursday that Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's job is on the line after revelations of a career criminal's involvement in the killing of a UCLA student. 

LEO TERRELL: I’ll tell you right now, he is a career criminal. Let's be very clear. He has been passed from state to state and California now has an obligation to file murder charges, first-degree murder charges. George Gascón's career is on the line today… because he has to do what is right. This guy is a murderer, a career criminal, and shouldn’t have been on the street. I interviewed the father a couple of days ago and this situation is tragic. He is a true hero trying to make sure his daughter gets justice. All eyes are watching George Gascón.

WATCH BILL HEMMER'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

