Leo Terrell rips liberal 'View' hosts for blaming VP's unpopularity on racism: 'Conclusion without any facts'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell blasted "The View" hosts for blaming Vice President Kamala Harris' low approval rating on racism and sexism. The civil rights attorney told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that "The View’s" co-host Joy Behar is "throwing Americans under the bus by accusing them of being racist."

LEO TERRELL: [Kamala Harris] was the White House point person on the southern border. The American voter is saying she's doing a horrible job. But let me tell you what's so insulting about that. Those numbers and the statement made by Joy Behar, she just threw over half of this country under the bus by accusing them of being racist. That is insulting. It’s a statement. It's a conclusion without any facts.

They don't like Kamala Harris’ job performance. So is Joy Behar calling everyone of all different colors, ethnicity racist? That's what I'm talking about, for her to have that national platform and make an illogical, racist statement. She just threw over half of America under the bus.

