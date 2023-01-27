Left's equity push has 'deeply demoralized' men and the consequences are 'huge': Douglas Murray

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray warned on "America's Newsroom" Friday that the left's push to "demoralize" men in the name of equity will have lasting consequences for America's success as a nation.

FORMER NFL PLAYER BLASTS DEMS' ‘TOXIC MASCULINITY’ PUSH: THEY'RE BREAKING DOWN ‘EVERYTHING’ GOD MADE MEN TO DO

DOUGLAS MURRAY: Even the left is starting to concede there's a problem with young men in particular. Their way of doing it is to say, 'it's more complex than these right-wingers are saying.' It is quite complex, and it's also quite straightforward. Young men, particularly in America, have been for a generation now deeply demoralized… They have grown up in this culture which everyone from politicians to Gillette and major firms have said, ‘Men are the problem. Masculinity is the problem. That nothing will be right in America or equal until absolutely everything is fair between the sexes.' And the problem that they always encounter with this is there are certain high-profile professions which women have been underrepresented in and minorities have been underrepresented. And the answer to this is not a zero-sum game…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If America is going to remain successful in the world, if it's going to remain the most dynamic economy, it's going to need half the population. It's going to need them. It's going to need the female half of the population. It's going to need the male half the population, too. So the consequences long term of telling the male, half the population, 'Hold back, don't be ambitious'… We will as a country experience the problem and the consequences of that long term for a long time to come… There's a huge national problem.

WATCH MORE BELOW: