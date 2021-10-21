Lee Zeldin on migrants relocating to NY: We need a secure border, answers

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that the U.S. needs a secure border and "answers" on migrants being reportedly flown into New York state in the middle of the night.

MIDNIGHT RUNS: BIDEN SECRETLY FLYING UNDERAGE MIGRANTS INTO NY IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT

LEE ZELDIN: …it was a secret. Some of these flights come in the middle of the night. There's no heads up. Now if you want to question the administration once you find out about it they’ll say, ‘well this isn’t a secret.’ Yeah, but none of us knew that it was going to happen…

We see the pictures, the video of migrants at the border, and all of a sudden they’re not there anymore. We know that you’re not sending them all back, so we have questions about where they’re going, who they are… we have issues on Long Island, challenges in this country, related to drug trafficking, human trafficking, labor trafficking, sex trafficking — and we need a secure border here in New York state… we have all of these people coming in and they’re coming dead of the night, and we’re not getting answers.

