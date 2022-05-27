'God Bless the USA' singer Lee Greenwood on why he pulled out of NRA convention: 'I just couldn't go'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lee Greenwood said Friday that performing at this weekend's NRA convention would be an "endorsement" just days after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

The "God Bless the USA" singer joined "Fox & Friends" to address his decision to cancel his appearance at the event in Houston.

A day after "American Pie" singer Don McLean pulled out of the annual National Rifle Association convention, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Greenwood announced they would also not perform.

Greenwood cited the timing of the Texas shooting as his reason for pulling out of the NRA convention. He said he and other artists had signed deals to play at the event, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

"The unfortunate shooting in Texas took place at a very bad time. And for me to go and play at the NRA just days after the shooting would be an endorsement. And people would then deem that as, I like this weapon. And obviously, that weapon killed kids. And I just couldn't go," he told hosts Brian Kilmeade, Pete Hegseth and Ainsley Earhardt.

"During this Memorial Day Weekend, we should also remember the servicemen and women, and first responders who’ve given their lives to protect our great country," Greenwood told Fox News Digital.

Larry Stewart told Fox News Digital of his decision to pull out of the convention.

"So I have made the decision to pull out as a performer for the NRA convention this weekend, especially given the event is just down the road. I’m a strong believer in the Second Amendment, and I know the NRA is a great organization who teaches strict gun safety with a membership of law-abiding citizens who love our country. I just believe this is best for me at this time. God bless everyone involved!"

