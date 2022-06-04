Expand / Collapse search
Lawrence Jones takes to the streets to ask Americans about the nation's gun laws

'Cross Country' host says Biden, Democrats are calling for 'flat-out bans on certain firearms'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Lawrence Jones: What can America do about mass shootings?

Lawrence Jones: What can America do about mass shootings?

'Cross Country' host Lawrence Jones takes to the streets to talk with everyday Americans about gun control in the United States in his opening monologue.

Fox News host Lawrence Jones spoke to Americans about the nation's gun laws and what can be done to change the direction of the uptick in mass shootings in Saturday's opening monologue of "Cross Country." 

LAWRENCE JONES: The president and Democrats calling for tighter gun laws across the country and an even flat-out bans on certain firearms. But the Left won't stop there. This is what they're pushing in the mainstream media right now — reporting and arresting your fellow Americans for simply owning a certain type of gun.

A vigil in the center of Uvalde, Texas honoring the 19 students and 2 teachers shot in the deadly mass shooting.

A vigil in the center of Uvalde, Texas honoring the 19 students and 2 teachers shot in the deadly mass shooting. (Fox News Digital)

… 

And while we've heard from the media and politicians, I took a trip to Hoboken, New Jersey, to ask you, everyday Americans, what you thought of the president's suggestion and what you thought should happen with our nation's gun laws

This article was written by Fox News staff.