Lawrence Jones: Millennials don't value patriotism as much as prior generations because of college 'indoctrination'

A new survey showing millennials valuing patriotism, family and religion less prominently than past generations is a result of liberal indoctrination on college campuses, according to Lawrence Jones.

America's younger generations are in danger because of this ideological shift, Jones claimed Monday on "Hannity."

"We're teaching them on the college campuses... anti-American rhetoric, anti-capitalism, that Christianity is the only religion that's bad," he said.

"We're not educating them about the other dangers of socialism. Right now the college campuses have been a cesspool for liberal indoctrination, and we're getting ready to destroy an entire generation just because conservatives, quite frankly, haven't paid attention to what's been happening on our college campuses."

MILLENNIALS CARE LESS ABOUT PATRIOTISM, RELIGION AND FAMILY THAN PREVIOUS GENERATIONS, STUDY SAYS

The survey, conducted by Wall Street Journal/NBC News, began 21 years ago when Americans were asked which values were most important to them and the majority responded that “principles of hard work, patriotism, commitment to religion and the goal of having children” were critical.

“Today, hard work remains atop the list, but the shares of Americans listing the other three values have fallen substantially,” Wall Street Journal reporter Chad Day wrote.

Patriotism being “very important” fell 9 percent, religion dropped 12 percent and having children fell a whopping 16 percent. Older participants still feel that patriotism is a priority, but younger people aren’t as enthusiastic.

“Among people 55 and older, for example, nearly 80 percent said patriotism was very important, compared with 42 percent of those ages 18-38 — the millennial generation and older members of Gen-Z,” Day noted before adding that the survey did find a few points of unity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The study indicated that “a majority” of Americans are satisfied with the economy, while two-thirds aren’t confident the next generation will be “better off” than the current generation. The survey indicated the Democrats have changed more than Republicans.

On "Hannity," Jones said American taxpayers are footing part of the bill for what he called indoctrination on campus.

"Our young people are in danger and we wonder why people like AOC and [Rep. Rashida] Tlaib, and "the Squad" are getting so much support. Their parents are paying for it and the taxpayers are paying for it," he said.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.