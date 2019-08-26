Joe Walsh says he's lost radio show since launching Trump challenge

GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh claimed on Monday night that he lost his national radio show in the days since announcing his bid to challenge President Trump.

Appearing on CNN, Walsh was asked how his primary challenge against Trump has affected his conservative radio show, distributed by the Salem Radio Network.

"I just found out that I lost my national radio show, so that's gone," Walsh told CNN anchor John Berman. "But I figured that might happen."

"You lost it -- why?" Berman asked.

"I don't know why," Walsh responded. "I just got a notice before I came into the studio. I'm running for president. I oppose this president. Most of my listeners support the president. It's not an easy thing to do to be in conservative talk radio and oppose this president."

Walsh estimated that "80-90 percent" of his audience supports the president.

"I knew that, John, when I made this announcement yesterday, that it could be in jeopardy," the ex-congressman said.

"So no more radio show at all for you?" Berman followed.

"No more radio show, but that's OK," Walsh said. "I'm going to campaign full time. ... This was a difficult thing to do, yes, but I believe it's urgent because this president is a danger. We cannot let get elected for another four years."

Salem Radio Network did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.