Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

Joe Walsh says he's lost radio show since launching Trump challenge

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Former Rep. Joe Walsh enters race as Trump challengerVideo

Former Rep. Joe Walsh enters race as Trump challenger

Conservative radio talk show host and former Congressman Joe Walsh is the latest Republican to announce a primary challenge to Donald Trump; Doug McKelway reports.

GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh claimed on Monday night that he lost his national radio show in the days since announcing his bid to challenge President Trump.

Appearing on CNN, Walsh was asked how his primary challenge against Trump has affected his conservative radio show, distributed by the Salem Radio Network.

"I just found out that I lost my national radio show, so that's gone," Walsh told CNN anchor John Berman. "But I figured that might happen."

"You lost it -- why?" Berman asked.

"I don't know why," Walsh responded. "I just got a notice before I came into the studio. I'm running for president. I oppose this president. Most of my listeners support the president. It's not an easy thing to do to be in conservative talk radio and oppose this president."

REPUBLICAN 2020 CHALLENGER JOE WALSH: 'I DON'T KNOW' IF I COULD VOTE FOR DEM TO STOP TRUMP

Walsh estimated that "80-90 percent" of his audience supports the president.

"I knew that, John, when I made this announcement yesterday, that it could be in jeopardy," the ex-congressman said.

"So no more radio show at all for you?" Berman followed.

"No more radio show, but that's OK," Walsh said. "I'm going to campaign full time. ... This was a difficult thing to do, yes, but I believe it's urgent because this president is a danger. We cannot let get elected for another four years."

Joe Walsh: Outrageous for Dems to shut down government over DACAVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET A FOX NEWS APP

Salem Radio Network did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.