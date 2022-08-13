Lawrence Jones: Justice is being applied unequally between Trump and Clinton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Lawrence Jones gave viewers a flashback into Hillary Clinton's email scandal, which has Americans asking whether the United States has a two-tiered justice system on "Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: It is that sentiment that has many Americans asking tonight whether we have a two-tiered justice system in this country. Hillary Clinton was never held accountable for her private email server, but now we see an unprecedented raid at former President Donald Trump's private residence.

Tonight, we know the former president's lawyer certified in June that there was no classified material at Mar-a-Lago. And former President Trump maintains all the documents seized were declassified. He had the authority to do that as president. And again, Hillary Clinton had an entire private server. So why is justice being applied unequally?

