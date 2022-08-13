Expand / Collapse search
Lawrence Jones: Justice is being applied unequally between Trump and Clinton

Lawrence Jones says former President Donald Trump claims all documents seized during the FBI's raid were declassified

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Lawrence Jones: Americans fear US has two-tiered justice system Video

Lawrence Jones: Americans fear US has two-tiered justice system

Fox News host Lawrence Jones claimed justice is being applied unequally on Hillary Clinton's email scandal and the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on 'Cross Country.'

Fox News host Lawrence Jones gave viewers a flashback into Hillary Clinton's email scandal, which has Americans asking whether the United States has a two-tiered justice system on "Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: It is that sentiment that has many Americans asking tonight whether we have a two-tiered justice system in this country. Hillary Clinton was never held accountable for her private email server, but now we see an unprecedented raid at former President Donald Trump's private residence. 

FBI SEIZES PRIVILEGED TRUMP RECORDS DURING RAID; DOJ OPPOSES REQUEST FOR INDEPENDENT REVIEW: SOURCES

Tonight, we know the former president's lawyer certified in June that there was no classified material at Mar-a-Lago. And former President Trump maintains all the documents seized were declassified. He had the authority to do that as president. And again, Hillary Clinton had an entire private server. So why is justice being applied unequally?

