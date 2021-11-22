Lawrence Jones explores the case that upends the media’s Rittenhouse race narrative

"Fox News Primetime" host Lawrence Jones argues the media ignored the trial of Andrew Coffee IV because it "doesn't fit into their narrative" they pushed on to Kyle Rittenhouse.

LAWRENCE JONES: If the liberal media were actual journalists, they wouldn't have to ask "what if this happened to a black man?" We know. Look no further than the story of Andrew Coffee IV.

So instead, let me do their job and tell America what happened. In March of 2017 Andrew Coffee was asleep in his home when a SWAT team arrived with a search warrant for his father. When police detonate a flash bang device before entering, Coffee woke up thinking he was being robbed. Being a gun owner, coffee opened fire, looking to defend his home. When police returned fire, Andrew's girlfriend, Alteria Woods, was tragically caught in the crossfire and killed by police. Now, each side claimed the other shot first, but it was Coffee who was eventually charged with second degree murder and three counts of attempted murder of law enforcement.

After more than four years of legal proceedings, Coffee's name was cleared on Friday when he was found not guilty of murder in attempted murder charges. Coffee was still found guilty of a weapon possession charge and will face sentencing for that.

But here's the important part. That decision came down the same day as the Rittenhouse verdict, and yet everyone on the left chose to ignore it. And you have to ask yourself why? Well, we know that's because Andrew Coffee story doesn't fit into their narrative.

