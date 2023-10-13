Lawrence Jones confronts anti-Israel protesters at NYC college over denials of Hamas terror

FOX News' Lawrence Jones confronted anti-Israel protesters at a college in New York City as demonstrations have erupted on campuses nationwide in support of Hamas' terror against Jews.

Jones spoke with pro-Palestinian protesters at Hunter College, pressing them on how they could support the beheading of children and raping of women within the Jewish state just days after the terror organization unleashed fury on Israeli border communities.

"I support decolonization and the liberation of Palestinian people and the end of a mass genocide in the Gaza Strip," one protester said.

"Are you talking about the genocide of the kids being beheaded?" Jones shot back.

"That's false. That is actually false," she responded, claiming that "Israel is notorious for creating propaganda" so they can "massacre" Palestinians.

More than 1,900 people have been killed in the war since Hamas launched its largest attack on Israel in decades on Saturday, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces.

Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.

A ground invasion into Gaza appears to be imminent in response to the weekend massacre.

But not all critics sympathetic to the Palestinian cause have acknowledged the brutality, as shown by the protesters' denial during Jones' visit.

Another protester told him, "I stand with the Palestinian people unequivocally."

"That was already proven that didn't really happen," she said when pressed on Hamas' brutality. "The U.S. military money that goes there, $4 billion a year should stop going to Israel to support their war crimes."

Another protester appeared to be ill-informed of the gruesome reports of Israeli children being slaughtered and women being raped and dragged through the streets.

"The kids there were beheaded," Jones told him.

"Wait, Jewish kids?" he responded.

Pro-Palestinian student groups on college campuses across the U.S. are voicing their support for Hamas terrorists' attack against Israel, claiming that the actions by the terror group are part of a "liberation movement."

The statements from several dozen Students for Justice in Palestine chapters at various universities across the country come after about 30 Harvard University student groups faced widespread criticism for signing onto a statement blaming Israel for Hamas' attack.

The Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups wrote, "We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."

The national Students for Justice in Palestine organization called for campus chapters to organize a national "day of resistance" on college campuses across the U.S. and Canada on Thursday.

The nationwide call came as a former Hamas leader called for a "day of jihad" on Friday, prompting cities across the United States to boost security as terror concerns loom.

FOX News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.