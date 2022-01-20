Fox News names Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade hosts of new weekend primetime lineup

Fox News Channel will launch new Saturday programs hosted by Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade on January 29, FOX News media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Thursday.

Brian Kilmeade, who will remain a co-host on "Fox & Friends," will also host a new program at 8 p.m. ET, followed by "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino," which moves to 9 p.m. ET as part of the revamped lineup.

Jones, considered a rising star at the network, will host a new one-hour program following Kilmeade and Bongino called, "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" every Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL'S REVAMPED DAYTIME PROGRAMMING LINEUP THUMPS CNN, MSNBC AFTER ONE YEAR

"Lawrence has been an impact player since joining the network in 2018, and we are thrilled to add his critical insights to our weekend lineup," Scott said. "Whether reporting from the border or diners across America to hosting primetime specials, his perspective has added depth to our programming while resonating with the audience."

"As one of our homegrown stars, Brian has been a wildly popular mainstay for millions of Americans across multiple platforms — from our number one rated morning franchise ‘Fox & Friends’ to his hit shows on FOX News Audio and FOX Nation," Scott continued. "We’re thrilled to add him to weekends to further expand his unique connection with our viewers."

At age 29, Jones will become the youngest Black solo host of a cable news program. He will continue as the enterprise reporter on "FOX & Friends" in addition to the weekend gig.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CLOSES 2021 AS MOST-WATCHED CABLE NETWORK FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT YEAR

"Lawrence Jones Cross Country" will focus on newsmakers from across the political and cultural spectrum, spotlighting the leading concerns facing Americans nationwide. He will travel across America to highlight key stories such as the border crisis, crime in big cities, and the COVID pandemic.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities that Suzanne has provided me over the last four years, encouraging me to travel the country and seek out the stories of everyday Americans, many of whom have been overlooked by the rest of the media. I look forward to delivering insightful, thought-provoking coverage on the key issues that really matter to the heartland of the nation," Jones said.

Kilmeade and Jones fill vacancies left by Jesse Watters, who was recently named solo host of Fox News’ weeknight 7 p.m. ET hour, and Jeanine Pirro, who was named co-host of "The Five."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to "Fox & Friends," Kilmeade also hosts the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on FOX News Audio and "What Made America Great" on FOX Nation. His new weekend show will provide perspective and context to major stories with power players throughout the news landscape with an overall theme of placing country before party.

"I am truly honored that Suzanne has given me another incredible opportunity at FOX News Media," Kilmeade said. "My ultimate goal is to create a program that will always seek solutions rather than sow division."