Fox News Channel's revamped daytime programming lineup thumps CNN, MSNBC after one year

It’s been exactly one year since Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino teamed up for a relaunched "America’s Newsroom," John Roberts moved from the White House beat to the anchor desk to join Sandra Smith for "America Reports" and Harris Faulkner’s "The Faulkner Focus" was launched.

The trio of new editions to Fox News’ lineup has been highly successful, dominating CNN and MSNBC in the ratings department in the process.

PERINO, HEMMER GRILL PENTAGON SPOKESMAN JOHN KIRBY ON ABANDONED AMERICANS, BIDEN'S BROKEN PROMISE: 'WHY?'

"America’s Newsroom" averaged 1.5 million viewers from 9-11 a.m. during its first year on the air to double CNN’s viewership during the same time period. CNN averaged 755,000 since "America’s Newsroom" was revamped to lose to Hemmer and Perino by a staggering 102%, while MSNBC averaged 888,000 to lose by 72%.

Hemmer and Perino also dominated the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 248,000 demo viewers compared to 174,000 for CNN and a dismal 110,000 for MSNBC.

"Happy anniversary to you," Hemmer said to Perino on Tuesday morning. "One year ago today we started our little program here."

"America’s Newsroom" then aired a montage of memorable moments from the past year, including everything from the Jan. 18, 2021 debut to a plethora of interviews including Dr. Anthony Fauci, a trip to Tampa for the Super Bowl, a live shot on the streets of New York City shortly after COVID restrictions were lifted, coverage of the United States’ pullout from Afghanistan, the somber remembrance of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and even an introduction to Fox News’ new favorite pet.

"We have an incredible producing team, Charlie Horan leads us, it’s a great team, and we are all joyous in our work. It’s an amazing opportunity," Perino said.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CLOSES 2021 AS MOST-WATCHED CABLE NETWORK FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT YEAR

"The Faulkner Focus" at 11 a.m. ET averaged 1.5 million viewers during its inaugural year compared to 833,000 for CNN and 797,000 for MSNBC. Faulkner’s program, which airs directly before "Outnumbered," topped CNN by 78% and MSNBC by 86% among total viewers.

"The Faulkner Focus" also crushed cable news competition among the key demo, averaging 238,000 viewers in the critical category compared to 192,000 for CNN and only 109,000 for MSNBC.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"America Reports" with Sandra Smith and John Roberts averaged 1.4 million viewers from 1-3 p.m. ET during its first year, while CNN settled for 915,000 and MSNBC averaged only 899,000 during the same time period since Fox News revamped its daytime lineup.

Smith and Roberts also attracted 237,000 among the key demo to top CNN by 16% and obliterate MSNBC’s 121,000 by 96%.